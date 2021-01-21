Daines Visits Montana Guard Troops Protecting Capital

Over 150 Montana National Guard soldiers are in our nation's capital for the presidential inauguration. On Tuesday, Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) was able to visit the troops, and thank them for their service protecting the U.S. Capitol.

DAINES: A high honor to meet with our Montana soldiers last night in D.C. From Ryegate, to Polson, to Dillon and Miles City, and all across our great state, these men and women are some of our finest. They will ensure we have a peaceful transfer of power today. God bless our country.

Credit Sen. Steve Daines

Meanwhile, both Senator Daines and Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) our calling on President Biden to allow the Keystone pipeline to move forward.

ROSENDALE: America's energy sector is important to our economy and critical to our national security by helping make us energy independent. This pipeline means a lot for our country and Montana. As we are in the midst of great economic uncertainty, I encourage President-elect Biden to reverse his proposed decision to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline and the thousands of good-paying jobs it will provide.

