Daines: Twitter, Facebook are Suppressing Trump Campaign

Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) says tech giants like Twitter and Facebook need to be investigated after suppressing the Trump campaign's communications on social media platforms.

Daines had this to say via Twitter earlier this week:

In Montana, the law applies to everyone, no matter who you are. Twitter and Facebook suppressing @realDonaldTrump’s campaign accounts and news should be held under the same scrutiny as any other potential election interference. @senjudiciary must investigate these allegations.

Twitter has also been under fire for suppressing a New York Post story containing damaging news about Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. The FBI is now reportedly in possession of Hunter Biden's laptop, as Fox News reports.

The emails in question were first obtained by the New York Post and, in part, revealed that Hunter Biden allegedly introduced his father, the then-vice president, to a top executive at Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings less than a year before he pressured government officials in Ukraine to fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the company’s founder. Another email, dated May 13, 2017, and obtained by Fox News, includes a discussion of “renumeration packages” for six people in a business deal with a Chinese energy firm. The email appeared to identify Hunter Biden as “Chair/ Vice Chair depending on an agreement with CEFC,” in an apparent reference to now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co.

