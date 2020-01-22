Daines – Tester Release Statements as Impeachment Trial Begins

Courtesy of Daines

Montana Senator Steve Daines released the following comment after the first day of the ongoing impeachment process.

“I voted to ensure we have a fair impeachment trial of President Trump in the U.S. Senate, one that respects due process, allows arguments from both sides, and gives President Trump the opportunity to defend himself.”

Danies’ office said the McConnell Resolution, which passed the U.S. Senate (and is the guideline the Senate will follow moving forward), gives both the House Managers and the President’s team equal opportunities to present their case.

Senior Senator Jon Tester tweeted this comment at the start of the trial process.

“I took a solemn oath to ‘do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help me God’, and that’s what I intend to do. I hope my colleagues on both sides of the aisle will do what the American people expect and allow us to hear witnesses with firsthand knowledge and review relevant documents regarding the alleged offenses---so that we can do our sworn duty as jurors and deliver a fair and honest trial’.