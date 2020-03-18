Daines Talks Stimulus, Coronavirus Funding [AUDIO]

The House didn't even send a bill to the Senate until early Tuesday morning. Nonetheless, Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) says he's ready to stay and get the job done when it comes to addressing the economic impacts of the coronavirus.

Daines joined us on Wednesday's Montana Talks statewide radio show with Aaron Flint from Capitol Hill. He's been working closely with the White House over the past several days to deliver economic assistance.

Daines says the lodging industry is particularly being hard hit right now.

They had occupancy rates of 80% two weeks ago, and now they're at like 20%. There's layoffs going on right now.

He also weighed in on the cattle markets facing Montana ranchers. He says the monopolies that the packers have right now needs to be investigated.

Full audio of our conversation with Senator Daines is below: