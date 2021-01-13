Update: Montana’s Rosendale Calls on Liz Cheney to Step Down

UPDATE: Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale is calling on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to step down as chair of the House Republican Conference.

INITIAL POST: Daines, Rosendale Reject Latest Impeachment Push

Here we go again, yet another impeachment attempt by Congressional Democrats in Washington. The majority in Montana's Congressional Delegation is outright rejecting the impeachment attempt, while even Montana's Democrat senator is dismissing the move as unrealistic.

Earlier this week, former University of Montana law professor Rob Natelson says there is no Constitutional basis for the impeachment attempt, while liberal Constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz also called the move "dangerous."

Here's the reactions from Montana's Congressional Delegation.

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT):

Now is the time to stand united, move forward together and have a peaceful transition of power. Pushing partisan driven articles of impeachment through Congress days before the inauguration will further divide our country.

Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT):

Once again, the American public is confronted with Democrats' false claims of a national crisis that requires President Trump’s immediate removal from office. Last year, they made the same argument the first time they impeached the president, and then proceeded to delay transfer of the articles to the Senate for nearly a month. Now, Democratic leadership is arguing that we have to impeach right now, but then delay removal for 100 days. I objected, with other colleagues this morning, to this disgraceful episode of political theater, and urge Democrats not to do any additional damage to the political fabric of our republic. I want to thank Rep. Mooney for leading the group, and for Reps. Perry and Herrell for supporting us.

Senator Jon Tester's (D-MT) spokesperson recently told NBC Montana that the senator "doesn’t see a realistic path to removing Trump from office before Inauguration Day." You may recall, Tester is the same senator who talked about punching the president of the United States in the face.

From an MSNBC interview in July of 2019: