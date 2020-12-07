Daines & Noem Take in the National Finals Rodeo

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I saw a lot of folks across Montana sharing the great photo of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) bringing in the American flag on horseback down at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). To many, Noem is the symbol of strength for American conservatives standing up for our liberties in the midst of the coronavirus lockdowns and government mandates.

Check out some of the NFR photos from round two of the Grand Entry posted by the Elko Daily Free Press by clicking here.

Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), fresh off a big senate election victory in Big Sky Country last month, was also in attendance at the NFR. He shared some photos of some of the Montanans he caught up with down in Texas, including the folks from Montana Silversmiths in Columbus, and Canty Boots in Harrison, Montana.

By the way, if you saw me write that Daines was down in Texas for the NFR...you read that right. Texas. Apparently, it has been quite some time since the NFR has taken place down in Texas, as The Dallas Morning News reports.

Globe Life Field is where it needs to be at the moment because Las Vegas’ COVID restrictions meant no fans at Thomas and Mack Center, where the NFR has been staged since 1985, its third stop since leaving Dallas in ’62. First it went to Los Angeles for three years, then Oklahoma City for a couple of decades and, finally, Sin City.

The Missoulian had an update on the Montana boys Sunday night, before the NFR wraps up on December 12th:

Chase Tryan of Helena, along with partner Brenten Hall, won the team roping competition during the fourth day of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field.

Tryan and Hall, who hails from Jay, Oklahoma, finished their Sunday run in 4.2 seconds to prevail over Clay Tryan of Billings — Chase’s cousin — and partner Jake Long, who combined to finish in 4.8 seconds.