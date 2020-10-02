Daines Meets with “Minivan Mom” Supreme Court Nominee

Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) met with President Trump's Supreme Court nominee- Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Judicial nominations, particularly Supreme Court nominations, have been front and center for Daines since he was first elected to the US Senate in 2014, and is now a centerpiece of his 2020 re-election campaign as well.

He describes Judge Amy Coney Barrett as a "brilliant jurist and a minivan mom." He added:

She is the kind of jurist that Montanans will look up to, someone they'd want on the Supreme Court. During our meeting, we talked extensively about our Founding Fathers' vision for the Second Amendment as an individual right to bear arms and what that means for our Montana way of life. We talked about the importance of preventing liberal West coast governors from killing Montana coal and energy jobs. I believe Judge Barrett will be faithful to the Constitution, and she has my full support to become our next Supreme Court Justice.

Several Senate Democrats, meanwhile, are refusing to even sit down with Judge Barrett (yet they claim to support womens empowerment). Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), the one who lied about being Native American, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) are two of of them, according to The Daily Caller:

Three other Democratic senators, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, have all said they would not meet with Barrett.

Former UN Ambassador, and conservative rockstar, Nikki Haley weighed in: