Daines: Chipman Out, Still a Threat to Your Guns

Chipman is out. That's the good news. Here's the bad news: he will still be a threat to your 2nd Amendment rights.

We caught up with Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) before the Montana State Bobcats home opener in Bozeman last week. We talked about the game, the 20th Anniversary of the 9-11 attacks, and Biden's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Here's what he had to say about the news that David Chipman would no longer be the nominee to head up the ATF:

Senator Daines: As soon as we heard he was a nominee we were out in front opposed to that. We wrote the letter. He's a registered anti gun lobbyist. I mean, this truly is putting an arsonist in charge the fire department if you put Chipman in charge of the ATF. So we're grateful Biden pulled the nomination yesterday. That's good news. But this this guy, there's no reason this guy should ever even have been close to thinking he's running the ATF. Now, by the way, guess what's going to happen to him though? Here's the deal, the Biden Administration will place him in a position of political appointment that doesn't require a Senate vote. I just saw the report out here this morning. So he's going to be in the administration fighting to take our guns. He just won't do it as he had the ATF.

 

Aaron Flint: Yeah, he'll do it in a lower position that doesn't require Senate confirmation.

 

Senator Daines: Yeah it'll be covert special ops, under the radar, but that's where he's headed next. But at least we stopped him from being the head of the ATF.

