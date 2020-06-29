Crow tribal member killed at Crow Agency convenience store

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Crow Tribe is reporting a weekend homicide in Crow Agency. The incident involved two tribal members and happened at about 5 p.m. Sunday at a convenience store. The tribe's newly formed police department responded and secured the scene, but the FBI will investigate the death. Officials did not release any information on what led to the homicide. Tribal Chairman A.J. Not Afraid had announced on Friday that the new Crow Tribe Police Department would be in full operation starting on Saturday. Not Afraid said the tribe was ending its police protection agreement with the Bureau of Indian Affairs because tribal residents "deserved better."

