Critical Race Theory Focus of Next Big Sky Worldview Forum

Critical race theory- what's that all about? That will be the topic of the next Big Sky Worldview Forum bringing some of the nation's leading thinkers right here to Montana.

Alan Shlemon is the son of Iraqi immigrants. He'll tackle the issue of critical race theory and will also take a closer look at the religion of Islam.

According to the Big Sky Worldview Forum:

Alan Shlemon is an author and speaker for the well respected STR apologetics ministries group. He trains Christians to share their convictions in a persuasive yet gracious manner.

They add that Shlemon is known for teaching on some of the most controversial issues of our time. Here are the details if you want to attend and hear him speak in person:

Forum – Jan. 22-23rd, 2021 Friday PM and Saturday AM Location - Bighorn Resort, 1801 Majestic Ln., Billings, MT Register and buy Tickets HERE $10 on line, $14 at the door lets you into both days.

You can also listen to Shlemon LIVE on our statewide radio talk show on Friday morning.

