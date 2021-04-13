Critical Assets Directed Away from the Northern Border

It's amazing. Legal activity across our Northern border is heavily restricted, while illegal activity on our Southern border seems to be free flowing.

We got a call into our statewide radio show a while back from a guy who was listening to the Scobey, Montana radio station (KCGM) from the other side of the border in Saskatchewan, Canada. He couldn't help but notice the contrast. The Southern border of the United States was wide open with illegal immigration, and yet if he wanted to visit his wife's family here in Montana- he couldn't.

Not only is there a dramatic contrast in the fact that our Northern border basically remains closed, while our Southern border is seemingly wide open- but now the crisis on our Southern border is already causing additional problems on our Northern border.

We spoke with Julio Rosas, a senior writer for Townhall.com. He travelled to Montana and tagged along with Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) during a visit to the Northern border. Rosas said the head of the Chamber of Commerce in Havre told him how business was down 30-50% in American border towns due to the border basically being shut down for non-essential travel.

Meanwhile, Rosas told us that critical resources are already being shifted away from protecting our Northern border:

ROSAS: I can't get into the details, specifically, because I don't want to compromise security-but there are needed assets on the Northern border that have been redirected to the Southern border because those assets are more desperately needed than in the north.

The good news, as Rosas reports, is that the manpower hasn't yet been impacted on the Northern border.

Keep an eye on the Montana Talks podcast for similar content like what you heard above.