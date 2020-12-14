Crisis Hotline Available for Montanans Struggling During COVID-19

For residents of the Treasure State having issues with mental health during the pandemic, the feeling of hopelessness can quickly set in if support isn't available.

Now, thanks to a grant from FEMA and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, trained crisis counselors are offering free and confidential counseling to any resident.

According to a press release from Governor Bullock's office, The Montana Crisis Recovery Hotline will be funded through at least August 2021, and is offered Monday through Friday from 10am to 10pm by calling 1-877-503-0833.

As COVID-19 cases rise across Montana, the impacts on mental health can be devastating to a wide range of the population. A crisis counselor can offer an empathetic ear and provide support. -Zoe Barnard, DPHHS Addictive and Mental Disorders Division Administration

Counselors will offer emotional support, without judgement, to anyone feeling anxious, depressed or alone during this challenging time. When fully staffed, the crisis hotline will have 12 trained counselors, with plans underway to recruit and hire two counselors who are also Tribal members, according to the press release.

Here are some other mental health resources offered through the DPHHS:

The Crisis Text Line is available 24/7 by texting MT to 741 741

The Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 800-273-TALK (8255)

The Warmline is available Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon to 9 p.m. at 877-688-3377.

Information about Thrive by Waypoint Health, an online cognitive behavioral therapy for those actively working to manage anxiety and stress, is available at https://thriveformontana.com/.