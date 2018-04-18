Crash on Reserve as Police Chase Fugitive Who Escaped on Foot, Possibly Armed

UPDATE--Wednesday, April 18 5:00 p.m.

Corporal John Martini told KGVO News that the subject of the manhunt is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous. The search is still being concentrated in the area of the 2300 block of Ernst and Strand in the neighborhood around the Rosauer's grocery store.

The suspect was last seen wearing a lime green shirt and was wearing shorts. He may or may not still have a pair of glasses, and was believed to have shaved off his goatee.

Anyone who spots the suspect is encouraged to call 9-1-1 and do not attempt to approach him, as he may still be armed and dangerous.

Police and U.S. Marshals were involved in a chase through Missoula this morning, April 18, just after 8:00 a.m. The chase involved at least two crashes, but the suspect is still on the loose.

According to Missoula Police spokesman Travis Welsh, marshals were surveying a motel in the 3300 block of Brooks street for a fugitive that had a high-dollar felony warrant.

A police officer attempted a traffic stop on the suspect's vehicle when he left the motel, but instead of stopping, the chase intensified.

“The vehicle had traveled to Reserve Street, turned northbound on Reserve and apparently at some point struck a vehicle,” Welsh said. “It then turned eastbound on to Dixon where it was initially said to have hit another vehicle, but now it appears that it may have just struck some mail boxes.”

After hitting the mail boxes the suspect got out of the vehicle and was chased on foot, but managed to escape, and was last seen in the area of Clark and Dixon.

“He is identified as David Moorse,” Welsh said. “He is 33 years of age. He is also described as being an adult white male, 5’11” tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, he is said to have brown hair and brown eyes, also to be of slender build currently and has numerous tattoos.”

Photo courtesy of U.S. Marshals via NBC Montana

Welsh says the suspect may have a weapon and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue sweater. He also appears to have lost his glasses during the chase. The public is advised not to try to approach the suspect, but to call police immediately.