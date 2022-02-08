Folks, it's happening.

There is a new COVID-19 wave sweeping the globe. This one is by the people for the people, to restore individual freedoms and remove all the restrictions placed on free citizens by rogue politicians and governments.

Especially here on this continent.

Just today, the Associated Press reported that governors in four of the most liberal states in America (Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, and Oregon) said they will lift all mask mandates in schools.

The truckers and now farmers joining in Canada continue the wave of protesting mandatory vaccines and masks.

The Associated Press also reports:

In New Zealand, thousands of people have surrounded Parliament demanding everything be brought back to normal.

Today Spain will eliminate mask requirements for all outdoor activities.

Two weeks ago Britain stopped all restrictions on its people opening everything up, giving them their lives back.

In Germany, the main opposition party is calling for immediate suspension of all vaccine mandates as people take to the streets.

Poland has now postponed all mandatory jabs for their teachers, police, military, medics, and firemen.

And a recent Johns Hopkins study titled "A Literature Review and Meta-Analysis of the Effects of Lockdowns on COVID-19 Mortality" said that there was no evidence that lockdowns, school closures, border closures, limited gatherings, have had an effect on COVID-19 mortality.

You can read the whole thing here.

The longer this goes on, the more and more we are going to find out about the overstepping of authority and the wrong information we were all given. Maybe it's about time people start lining up outside of our local School District 2 office and demand that the superintendent take the same action as other governors in four liberal states have done.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.

