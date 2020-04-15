COVID-19: Winifred’s Asbjornson Helps Field Hospitals
Montanans continue to amaze me. We've shared the stories of Billings doctors developing their own protective masks with 3D printers, Bozeman distillers making and donating hand sanitizer, and a Whitefish outdoor company CEO manufacturing hospital gowns.
Now this, from Montana State University:
Montana State University alumni are playing an important role in the emergency response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, aiding in the construction of field hospitals in New York, where the number of COVID-19 patients is straining the medical system.
AAON, the company founded by the MSU engineering alumnus Norm Asbjornson, expedited design and manufacturing of 80 large, custom cooling and ventilation units for new, temporary hospitals being built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Stony Brook University and SUNY Old Westbury.
Check out the full story on MSU's website. Asbjornson is an incredible Montana success story. He grew up with humble beginnings in small town Winifred, Montana. After accomplishing great success in the engineering business, he's given back tens of millions of dollars to Montana State University, and also to his hometown of Winifred.