Could Trump’s Blood Help Liberals Battle COVID?

Our friend David Spady shared a hilarious meme from Bozeman.

"Imagine this. Trump gets all better and donates his plasma to develop a corona treatment. And then all the liberals have to get vaccinated with Trump's blood."

Oh man, and you thought Trump Derangement Syndrome was bad before. That's hilarious (and some of you could use a good laugh).

For those of you who don't get the joke, you may recall back in August I reported how Montana hospitals were using the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients to treat newly infected COVID-19 patients. I also previously spoke with a Billings doctor, and Republican State Senate candidate, who volunteered on the ground in New York City treating COVID patients. He told me this was a very effective treatment in New York as well.

What do you think? Is a Trump infusion exactly what they need?



PRIOR POST from August 15, 2020: Tested Positive for COVID? MT Hospitals Want Your Blood |

If you've previously tested positive for COVID-19, Montana hospitals could use your help....your blood to be precise.

During our latest chat with Dr. Scott Sears from St. Vincent Healthcare, we had a caller ask about COVID-19 treatment here in Montana. He mentioned that hospitals are seeing success in using convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients.

Now, St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings is encouraging people who previously contracted COVID-19 to donate their plasma in order to help fight COVID-19. Here's what they shared on the hospital's Facebook page earlier this week:

Convalescent plasma, a blood product from COVID-19 recovered patients, is being used as a way to treat and potentially help patients with active infection. If you are interested in being a donor, please follow the link below and help fight COVID-19.

Here's what the SCL Health website tells us you can do here in Montana:

If you live in Montana, and you have previously tested positive for COVID-19, and wish to donate please go to the Vitalant Blood Center Website www.vitalant.org/COVIDfree or call 877-258-4825 to see if you are eligible and apply to donate.

According to their website, Vitalant has locations in Billings, Butte, and Kalispell.

By the way, you may recall our conversations with another Billings doctor who served on the ground in New York City treating COVID-19 patients at Mount Sinai Queens hospital. In addition to Hydroxychloroquine and Remdesevir, he mentioned treating patients with convalescent plasma. Check out our previous conversation with Dr. Scott Price, a Republican candidate for state senate district 25, by clicking here.