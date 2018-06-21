Q2 reports that Billings police officers testified Wednesday in the ongoing coroner’s inquest regarding the deadly standoff at Big Bear Sports Center in November, resulting in the death of Frank Half Jr. on November 4th. Officers testified that Half’s death was preventable, his hostility and noncompliance led them to believe they had no other option but to shoot him after a nearly 10-hour standoff with police. Officers testified that they felt like Half was baiting them, while preparing for some sort of ambush.