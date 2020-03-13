Coronavirus Resources and Articles (Updated Regularly)
In a time when there is a lot information becoming available about coronavirus and its effect on our community, we want to provide resources to our listeners to help you stay informed and make informed choices. Below, we are curating information on closures, updates from local authorities and the CDC, and other pertinent information. We have collected this information from our own media network, local authorities and institutions, and the CDC. As new information becomes available, these resources will be updated. As always, thank you for listening.
NATIONAL RESOURCES
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
NATIONAL ANNOUNCEMENTS
Trump Declares Virus Pandemic a National Emergency
LOCAL RESOURCES
Riverstone Health: Coronavirus, What You Need to Know
City of Billings Fire Department: Novel Corona Virus Resource Page
LOCAL ANNOUNCEMENTS
Montana Declares State of Emergency in Anticipation of the Virus
Montana Universities Switching to Remote Learning for COVID-19
Billings Public Schools' Protocols for Students and Staff
CLOSURES/CANCELLATIONS/POSTPONEMENTS
Cher Postpones Billings Concert Due to Coronavirus Concern
NAIA Cancels Women's Basketball Championship in Billings
Canceled: Downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade and Celtic Fair
NCAA Cancels March Madness Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
TIPS and GENERAL INFORMATION
Dr. Sears: It's Not 'If' Coronavirus Comes to Montana...
These Common Disinfectants Will Kill Coronavirus
