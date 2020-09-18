Coronavirus EBT Benefits DEADLINE is Monday

Families whose children were getting free or reduced priced meals during the 2019-2020 school year, may be eligible for additional food benefits, but you need to act quickly.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is offering benefits of up to $330 per child for those who lost access to free or affordable school meals due to COVID-19 closures. Most families that are eligible will automatically be enrolled by the DPHHS, but those who did not receive benefits by August 31 and believe they are eligible, should apply online by clicking HERE.

Children ages 5 to 18 who were enrolled in free or reduced-price school meals as of March 18, 2020 will likely qualify for this food benefit. Montana P-EBT benefits will be issued through the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS). P-EBT benefits are available to all eligible families and are not considered in a public charge test.

Families that are currently receiving SNAP will have benefits automatically added to their Montana EBT card.

DEADLINE to apply for P-EBT benefits is 5pm MST this Monday, September 21, 2020. For more information, call Montana DPHHS at 1-888-706-1535, or email hhshcsdpebt@mt.gov.