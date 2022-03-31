I didn't watch the show, because other than the Country Music Awards, I don't watch award shows. But apparently, a couple of rich guys weren't able to get along. One made a joke about the other's wife. So the husband walked up on stage and slapped him. Then followed it up with some profanity that was captured in the audio.

A couple of things. First. The conspiracy theory. The ratings have been at an all-time low, so we gotta spice it up somehow, right? Let's stage a fight.

But let's not get anybody hurt. So make it a slap, not a punch.

I've never seen a bar fight where there was slapping. It's always a punch. And stop motion pictures showed the "slap-ee" just standing there, waiting to get smacked. Also not common in fights that I've seen. Most will try to block a punch or move out of the way.

Get our free mobile app

Then nothing else happened. The "slap-ee" didn't chase after his assailant or anything.

No matter how big you are, if you slap me, we're gonna fight out if you're tougher than I am.

Did he deserve what he got? Depends on your perspective. Just because you're on TV doesn't mean that you can be disrespectful.

And does this set a new precedent where drunks at comedy shows have to worry about future attacks when they try to embarrass hecklers?

I also think, even when you're famous, you settle it outside AFTER the show.

You won't see me in a fight any time soon. At my age, injuries can last a lifetime.

C'mon, I'll buy you a beer and we'll work it out.