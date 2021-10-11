Connect with Special Forces Vets in Montana’s Bitterroot Valley

Don't worry. You don't have to trudge through the cold water like the Special Forces soldiers in the photo above. But you can enjoy a cold brew. And you can connect with some incredible SF and special operations veterans in Montana.

Montana is considered by many to be birthplace of the Special Forces, thanks to our history with the First Special Service Force. And we have an incredible group of Special Forces veterans here in Montana that are members of the Devil's Brigade Chapter of the Special Forces Association. Read More: The Story Behind Devil's Brigade Whiskey and Montana's FSSF |

Coming up on October 21st, the local Special Forces Association chapter here in Montana will be hosting a gathering at the Lolo Peak Brewery. The gathering will start at 5:30 p.m. Please spread the word if you know any special operations veterans. This is an incredible group that does a lot to help the warriors and their families still in the fight.

For those who aren't aware, if you talk to some Army Green Berets and Navy SEALs they will trace their lineage to the First Special Service Force for their role in the creation of American special operations forces.

As the command historian for Army Special Forces notes:

All Special Forces Groups in the 1st Special Forces Regiment trace their official U.S. Army lineage and honors to the FSSF activation on 9 July 1942.

Find out more about the Montana Special Forces Association “Devil’s Brigade Chapter,” which is a Non-Profit Veterans Service Organization based in Montana at www.SFA28.org