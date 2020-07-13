Congressman Massie Discusses PRIME Act [AUDIO]

When it comes to the cattle markets, and ranchers getting higher prices for their beef- could a piece of legislation known as the PRIME Act be one of the answers that Montana cattle ranchers are looking for?

We spoke with the author of the legislation, Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) on our statewide radio talk show, "Montana Talks" with Aaron Flint. Here's the audio:

Congressman Massie was very pleased to note that Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) is a co-sponsor of the legislation in the US Senate.

For background, here's info from our previous coverage on the PRIME Act:

Why are the meat packers getting high prices for the beef, but we ranchers aren't getting high prices for our cows? That's a question that I've heard a lot here in Montana, but especially during the COVID-19 shutdowns when fresh beef was disappearing from grocery store shelves due to consumer demand.

Major cattle groups, and politicians on both sides of the aisle here in Montana have called for investigations of the major meat packing companies. But is there a more free-market alternative that we should be looking at?

One piece of legislation that is getting attention is the PRIME Act by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). The Tri-State Livestock News reports, "The bill would loosen regulations to allow meat such as beef, pork or lamb from custom kill plants (not state or federally-inspected) to be sold to consumers, restaurants, hotels, boarding houses, and grocery stores."

Daren Bakst with the Heritage Foundation weighed in with a guest opinion column in The Hill. He says, "Congress needs to knock down these barriers that hurt farmers and American families." Here's more: