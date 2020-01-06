Coming Up on Monday’s Montana Talks- Statewide

What's his take on the takedown of Iranian terror leader Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Quds force? Coming up on Monday's Montana Talks- heard on 24 radio signals across Montana- Dr. Mehrdad Kia joins us shortly after 9AM.

Dr. Mehrdad Kia has been one of the most popular professors at The University of Montana. He's also an expert on the Middle East, Central Asia, and Southwest Asia who grew up in Iran. He also heads up the Central and Southwest Asian Studies program at The University of Montana.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Catch “Montana Talks” with Aaron Flint statewide at 9 AM on the following stations: