Billings Comedy Partners Revive the Variety Show

Who doesn't enjoy a really great, old-school variety show? A cleverly crafted blend of mystery, jokes, and illusion! With witty hosts that keep the entertainment moving, from comedy acts to singing or dancing routines, topped with a talented assortment of sideshow performers. What's not to love?

Longtime Billings friends and comedians Jim Huertas and Chad Korb are bringing back the variety show with a monthly series of live events called A Comedy and Variety Spectacular! and it sounds pretty epic. The first event is Saturday, March 20th at the Loft and you can make your experience "dinner and a show" with food trucks offering great choices, brought to your table.

Huertas and Korb dropped by the studio on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming shows and their on-going casting call for entertainers of all types. They're looking for the odd, the unusual, the hidden talents and amazing feats of wonder from people around Montana. Can you juggle with your feet? Levitate? Solve a Rubik's cube in 10 seconds? They're looking for you. Can you perform a weird memory trick or slight-of-hand magic? Are you a contortionist or breathe fire? Do something weird with your tongue? They're also looking for you.

You can submit your talent for the Comedy and Variety Spectacular! talent form HERE. Single tickets for the March 20th event are $20. Other options include date night (with dinner), double-date and VIP packages.