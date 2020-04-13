Colstrip operator wants more of coal-fired plant in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (The Billings Gazette) — A company that operates a coal-fired power plant in Montana says it wants to buy more of the plant from a Washington state utility. The Billings Gazette reported that Talen Energy, a Pennsylvania-based company that runs the Colstrip power plant, confirmed Friday that it was seeking to acquire some of Puget Sound Energy's share of Unit 4 of the plant. NorthWestern Energy announced in December it had reached an agreement to buy Puget Sound Energy's 25% share of Unit 4. On Friday, NorthWestern Energy informed the Montana Public Service Commission that its proposed purchase could be reduced if the Talen deal goes through.

