Colder Temps Move In, 4″ Snow Possible for Billings by Thursday

Temperatures will begin to fall in Billings on Tuesday night (3/31), with a chance of significant snowfall to start the month of April.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a mix of rain and snow to begin on Tuesday, and will become "moderate to heavy at times" on Wednesday (4/1) and Thursday (4/2). According to N.W.S., similar storms have produced local bands of heavy snow.

Current N.W.S. predictions have Billings in the 40 to 70 percent probability range of getting four or more inches of snow accumulation by Thursday. Low temperatures are expected to be in the single digits to teens on Wednesday and Thursday night, with the heaviest snowfall likely on Wednesday evening.

Wind gusts through Livingston on I-90 could be 70+ MPH through tomorrow night (Tuesday 3/31). N.W.S. suggests motorists with high profile vehicles consider alternate routes or delay travel.

