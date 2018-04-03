Colder Arctic Blast Expected Friday, Snow Possible for Missoula

The National Weather Service is warning of another arctic front coming to Northwest Montana on Friday, April 6. Meteorologist Leeann Allegretto says the front is even colder than the blast that hit earlier this week, and is extremely abnormal for April.

"What is interesting is that it is much colder, much deeper air: it looks like something you'd see out of January," Allegretto said. "So basing on what we know that arctic fronts do in January we're expecting really strong winds and snow accumulations, especially if you live on the benches and the foothills, that sort of thing. I wouldn't be surprised if we get calls from people on Friday morning saying they got 8 to 12 inches."

The snow will likely stick to the grass, but may not make a big showing in the Missoula valley.

"If it does make it down to the Missoula and Bitterroot Valley we won't see as much snow. We'll see one to three inches, about five to nine inches over mountain passes above 4,000 feet. The bigger concern is with the changing temperatures, the wind, rain changing to snow: the black ice on Friday could be an issue for commuters."