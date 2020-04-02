CNBC Goes Inside the Amazon Prep Center in Roundup [VIDEO]

Roundup, Montana. It's "the everything town in the middle of nowhere," according to the headline at TheVerge.com in an interesting piece posted last November. "How the tiny town of Roundup, Montana, became a hub in Amazon’s supply chain."

I remember a lot of us here in Montana being fascinated by that story last November when it first came out. It's even more interesting now given the fact that so many Montanans are sheltering-in-place and buying more products online.

Last month, CNBC flew out here to Montana. I was able to catch up with CNBC producer Magdalena Petrova on Thursday's Montana Talks to chat more about her story. Here's the full video for those of you who hadn't seen it yet. (By the way- Kristal Graham with SellTecPrep.com in Roundup will join us on Friday's show.)