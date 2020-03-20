Closures Order Goes Statewide as Governor Warns of Long Haul

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana's governor ordered bars, restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and other gathering places statewide to close Friday. He braced the state for an extended shutdown of many public functions in the rush to stem the spread of the corona virus. The directive from Gov. Steve Bullock comes after the first case of illness was reported from a rural area. The closure order goes into effect at 8 p.m. Friday and would expire in one week. But Bullock's office said the date was likely to be extended, as would a shutdown of schools that's also currently set to expire next week.