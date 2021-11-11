Closed For Thanksgiving? What Do You Say Montana, Yes or No?

Alright, I'm curious as to your opinion on this. Should businesses be closed on Thanksgiving?

I realize that Thanksgiving is a popular day for restaurants and I understand not wanting to cook if you don't have family, but what about retail? The day after is a huge retail day with Black Friday, however in the last several years, many retail businesses have started opening up right about the time families are cutting into the Pumpkin Pie.

There has been a push in the last year or two to close down for Thanksgiving and of course I think the pandemic helped with that.

According to retailmenot.com, some of the bigger businesses that will be closed this Thanksgiving in Bozeman and Montana include:

Costco



Kohl's



Macy's



Petco



REI



Target



Walmart



Best Buy



Sam's Club



JC Penny

However, there are a few that will remain open and those include:

Albertson's





Safeway





CVS





Starbucks





Walgreens

So, what do you think? Do you think businesses should close for Thanksgiving here in Bozeman and across Montana? As always, I decided to ask the people, so I posted the question on Social Media. To be honest, the results weren't even close. Montanans overwhelmingly support businesses being closed for Thanksgiving, in fact 100 percent of folks that responded all said businesses should be closed on the Holiday.

Some of the responses include:

"Yes, because they need a break too and family is the most important thing and should always come first."

"Yeah, I feel like everyone should be able to spend time with their family on Thanksgiving. It's a family holiday."

"Yes, retail workers have family too."

"Yes, family above profit."

"Yes, celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family giving thanks"

It seems that we have a common theme in most of our comments, family and friends. Both are wonderful and while you might not be the first to grab whatever item is this years "it" gift off the shelves until the next day, it's good to be with those we love and care about.

Whatever your plans this Thanksgiving, I hope that there is much in your life that you are thankful for.

