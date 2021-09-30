Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho” Hat Spotted in Billings

I'm getting a custom hat designed at Rand's Custom Hats. So I started following their Instagram page.

They have a huge national following. You'll see them in Vegas if you get down there for the National Finals Rodeo- for example. Luckily for us, they're based right in downtown Billings.

Here's what I'm looking for in a hat: I want something that is a tip of the hat to our Western ranching way of life. Now, my cousins are the cool cowboys in the family- not me- so I don't want something too traditional. I want something that you can wear to a fancy dinner, or in the dive bar after.

It's been cool following their Instagram page, especially one of their latest posts. They actually custom designed a new hat that is a rendition of the hat worn by Clint Eastwood in his new movie- "Cry Macho."

In tribute to Clint Eastwood’s 60 years of acting (and just because he’s so cool) and his new movie Cry Macho we did a rendition of his hat from his new movie .

Check it out below on Instagram:

Now, to be clear- they did not design the actual hat worn by Clint Eastwood in his new movie. However, you may remember the great Western "Quigley Down Under." Rand's actually designed THE hat worn by Tom Selleck in "Quigley Down Under," and you can see if for yourself in downtown Billings. Check it out:

Credit Rand's Custom Hats

I had some fun trying on some different hats earlier this summer: https://www.instagram.com/p/CTGPwgoH4u_/