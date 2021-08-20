Class of 2021 Montana Grizzly Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Image courtesy of U of Montana Athletics

Knowing a couple of these individuals personally, it was a feel-good moment when I got this news from UM Sports Information Director Eric Taber.

Eric tells that today (Friday) it was announced that the University of Montana department of athletics will be inducting four legends into the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame, and also named the department's next recipient of the Grizzly Lifetime Honors Award.

Record-setting quarterback Brian Ah Yat, All-American decathlete Adam Bork, Big Sky MVP Skyla Sisco of the Lady Griz and championship-winning Grizzly basketball player and coach Wayne Tinkle will all be inducted in the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame class of 2021.

In addition to those honorees, Gary Hughes, a 35-year athletic department veteran, former ticket office manager, associate athletic director and servant to the UM and Missoula communities will also be just the third-ever recipient of the Grizzly Lifetime Honors Award.

The Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame was founded in 1993 to pay tribute and give lasting recognition to those student-athletes, coaches and teams who have made exceptional contributions and brought recognition, honor and distinction to the University of Montana in the field of Intercollegiate Athletics, and who have continued to demonstrate in their lives the values imparted by their experience. Induction into the Hall of Fame represents the highest athletic honor the University can bestow.

And established in 2018, the Grizzly Lifetime Honors Award pays tribute and gives recognition to supporters of Grizzly Athletics who are not eligible for the Grizzly Hall of Fame, which includes athletes and coaches only.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held in the Adams Center on the University of Montana campus in Missoula on Oct. 29, with the class of 2021 celebrated on the field during the Grizzlies' football game against Southern Utah on Oct. 30.

Congratulations to all.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history

Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.

 

Categories: Montana News, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top