Class of 2021 Montana Grizzly Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Knowing a couple of these individuals personally, it was a feel-good moment when I got this news from UM Sports Information Director Eric Taber.

Eric tells that today (Friday) it was announced that the University of Montana department of athletics will be inducting four legends into the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame, and also named the department's next recipient of the Grizzly Lifetime Honors Award.

Record-setting quarterback Brian Ah Yat, All-American decathlete Adam Bork, Big Sky MVP Skyla Sisco of the Lady Griz and championship-winning Grizzly basketball player and coach Wayne Tinkle will all be inducted in the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame class of 2021.

In addition to those honorees, Gary Hughes, a 35-year athletic department veteran, former ticket office manager, associate athletic director and servant to the UM and Missoula communities will also be just the third-ever recipient of the Grizzly Lifetime Honors Award.

The Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame was founded in 1993 to pay tribute and give lasting recognition to those student-athletes, coaches and teams who have made exceptional contributions and brought recognition, honor and distinction to the University of Montana in the field of Intercollegiate Athletics, and who have continued to demonstrate in their lives the values imparted by their experience. Induction into the Hall of Fame represents the highest athletic honor the University can bestow.

And established in 2018, the Grizzly Lifetime Honors Award pays tribute and gives recognition to supporters of Grizzly Athletics who are not eligible for the Grizzly Hall of Fame, which includes athletes and coaches only.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held in the Adams Center on the University of Montana campus in Missoula on Oct. 29, with the class of 2021 celebrated on the field during the Grizzlies' football game against Southern Utah on Oct. 30.

Congratulations to all.