Cities, counties fear losing out on US virus rescue funding

By RICHARD LARDNER and BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of U.S. cities and counties grappling with the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic might receive little of the emergency funding in the $2.2 trillion federal rescue package. The Relief Fund uses a formula based on population to parcel out tens of billions of dollars to the states while allowing local governments with more than 500,000 residents to apply directly to the Treasury Department for cash infusions. But localities below the half-million population threshold are in limbo. Lawmakers and advocacy groups are urging federal officials to ensure the relief fund money is widely and fairly distributed.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved