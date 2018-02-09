Children’s Bones Ruled ‘Historical’ Are at Least 99 Years Old

“We recently received some information from the University of North Texas,” said Maricelli. “They did a pretty comprehensive report back from the screening and testing that they did on the specimens that were sent down to them late last year. They have been determined to be ‘historical’ and ‘archaeological’ in origin, which means basically, that they’re at least 99 years old or older. We can confirm from that report that they are not in any way, shape or form related to those missing children from Michigan. There was another speculation that they might be from a missing child in Washington State which has now been confirmed that they are not.”