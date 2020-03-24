Chief Justice Wants Inmates Released

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The chief justice of the Montana Supreme Court is asking city and county judges to consider releasing from jail as many offenders as they can to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Chief Justice Mike McGrath wrote to judges asking them to review their jail rosters for inmates that could be released. Classes resumed Monday for many Montana university system students, but students who went home for spring break were asked to remain home to take their classes online. The state health department says Montana had 45 cases of COVID-19 by late Monday afternoon, an increase of 11 from Sunday. Six of the new cases were in Gallatin County.