Chick-fil-A is Coming to Billings… Is In-N-Out Burger Next?

After literally YEARS of unconfirmed rumors (here's a story we posted back in 2012 on our sister station), it now seems closer to reality that Chick-fil-A is planning on opening at least one location in Billings. I heard this rumor a couple of weeks ago from a friend that works for the Billings Chamber of Commerce. I wasn't able to confirm the details at the time, but when I sent an email to Chick-fil-A, Inc. headquarters yesterday (1/4), this was their response:

While we are excited to be moving closer toward a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Billings, we do not have any updates to share on timing. We look forward to joining the community and serving all of our guests with great food and genuine hospitality.

I'll stir the pot of chicken rumors even more, by adding that I've heard the company is considering two Billings locations. The one mentioned in today's Billings Gazette article, and/or a possible location near the South Billings Boulevard exit. I guess we'll have to wait and see. I feel that the location on 24th St West would be a traffic nightmare on an already busy section of street.

If Billings finally gets a Chick-fil-A, do you think the popular burger chain In-N-Out Burger will be next? I've had both and if I had to choose, I would pick the burger joint over the chicken. Currently there is just one Chick-fil-A in Montana (Kalispell). It's actually closer to drive to Rexburg, ID location. The nearest In-N-Out Burger is in Odgen, UT.