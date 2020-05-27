Cheyenne Frontier Days Canceled, First Time in 124 Years

The "Daddy of 'Em All" will not be happening in 2020. According to an announcement on the Cheyenne Frontier Days website, the "World's Largest Rodeo & Western Celebration" is canceled.

In the interest of public health and safety, the 2020 Cheyenne Frontier Days has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In light of these circumstances, we have suspended ticket sales, and we have updated our Refund Policy and are offering the following choices for 2020 ticket patrons.

The announcement says concerts planned with Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, and Blake Shelton have been rescheduled, with those artists set for the 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Nights concert lineup. PBR and Rodeo tickets will also rollover to the 2021 season unless otherwise specified, according to Cheyenne Frontier Days management.

Cheyenne Frontier Days had been scheduled to take place July 17-25, 2020 at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

According to the Associated Press, Cheyenne Frontier Days brings millions of dollars to the local economy from thousands of visitors coming to the area. Many businesses survive mostly by the boom the two-week festival brings.

In the website announcement, Cheyenne Frontier Days management said they "explored every option" to postpone the festival, but couldn't determine when they would be able to "responsibly" have fans return to the event under current conditions. The focus has now switched to planning next year's festival that would take place July 23-August 1, 2021.

Our mission at Cheyenne Frontier Days is to support the community by promoting Western Heritage, encouraging economic success and providing educational opportunities. Our dedicated corps of more than 2,500 volunteers works year-round to produce our annual celebration which generates $27 million in economic impact to our community each year. There’s nothing we would like more than to see you back here next year to celebrate the 125th Daddy of ’em All. -Cheyenne Frontier Days

