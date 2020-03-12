Cher Postpones Billings Concert Due to Coronavirus Concern

Cher is postponing 22 of her "Here We Go Again" Tour stops, including the show scheduled for next month at First Interstate Arena.

I'm heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first. The shows have been really special but, nothing is more important than everybody's safety. I’m excited to see everyone when we’re back out on the road. -Cher

The new date for the Cher "Here We Go Again" Tour in Billings will be Tuesday, October 6. Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored on the new date of the show. For all other ticket questions, you should contact the point of purchase.