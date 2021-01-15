Cheney Will Keep Her GOP Leadership Position In House
It is no surprise that there are some Republicans demanding Cheney, the conference chairwoman, relinquish her leadership post. If she does not give it up they want her removed.
But a spokesman for Congressman Kevin McCarthy (The House Minority Leader) told the Washington Examiner that Mr. McCarthy does not support any effort to replace the Wyoming congresswoman as the No. 3 ranking House Republican.
Quite the opposite. McCarthy came to her defence and he is not the only one.
9 other House Republicans voted to impeach Trump. They are not going anywhere. Others say Cheney's position is secure, especially now that she has McCarthy’s public support.
