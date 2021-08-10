Check Your Freezer: Chicken Recalled, Possible Salmonella

Ever buy frozen chicken cordon bleu for an easy dinner? Me too. CHECK YOUR FRIDGE. Several brands of these are currently being recalled by the USDA due to possible Salmonella contamination. You don't want Salmonella.

Salmonella has been reported in 8 different states with nearly 30 cases. These cases have been directly linked to frozen (but raw) chicken products such as the ones listed below. 8 people have ended up in the hospital.

As of this writing, none of the reported cases have been from Montana, but confirmed and linked cases HAVE BEEN reported in Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, Michigan, and New York.

DETAILS ON WHAT IS BEING RECALLED: The frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned, stuffed chicken items were produced on February 24, 2021 and February 25, 2021.

Serenade Foods, a Milford, Ind. establishment, is recalling approximately 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis.

Brands that are subject to this particular recall:

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023. 5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023. 10-oz box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023. 5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023. 5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.

According to the USDA, these items were shipped nationwide. As of this writing, there is not yet a full list of retailers that may be selling the products so just check that freezer, please. Look for “P- 2375” inside the USDA mark of inspection.