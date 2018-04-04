Check Out this New American Legion Coin in Billings!
Check out this cool new coin developed by the leaders of American Legion Andrew Pearson Post 117 in Billings. The coin was just released by Post 117 in honor of their namesake: Captain Andrew Pearson.
The Post 117 Facebook page describes the new coin:
The back of the coin is a tribute to our name sake, Captain Andrew Pearson. It bears the U.S. Army 4th ID patch and motto, Captain's bars, a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star, our nations flag, and a Gold Star Flag signifying his family's sacrifice. The wide red stripe is for the ultimate sacrifice Andrew made, and the thin blue stripe represents his beginning in the Army as an enlisted soldier.
Full disclosure: I am a veteran myself, and a member of American Legion Andrew Pearson Post 117 in Billings. Billings is also home to another great American Legion Post: Post 4. Very proud of our post members who took the lead on this project.