We have been hearing of some big budget Hollywood movies being filmed here in Montana. Not only do we have the #1 television drama being filmed in Montana. But, some big names in Hollywood have been temporarily calling Montana home for the last few months.

We recently reported on a western film project that involved Richard Dreyfuss, Nat Wolff, Anna Camp and Zach McGowan. The title of the film is "Murder at Emigrant Gulch."

According to Deadline.com

Set in 1882, the film follows a former slave (Mustafa) who arrives in Emigrant Gulch, Montana, a desolate former boomtown now on the decline, looking for a place to call home. On that same day, a local prospector discovers gold – and is murdered. The sheriff (Byrne) arrests the town newcomer. But as the mystery of the prospector’s murder deepens, and the town’s earnest preacher (Jane) questions the accused man’s guilt, a clash between faith and the law threatens to tear the town apart.

Production on the film has been completed and it is only a matter of time before we can enjoy the western thriller for ourselves. The production looks like it took a lot of effort to make, as an entire old west style town was built in Paradise Valley. A member of the production crew gave a virtual tour of the set, it it's early days of development. It looks like they spared no cost on trying to make this film as authentic as they could.

Check out the following video on Vimeo

Murder at Emigrant Gulch - Town / Backlot Tour from Emerald Way Productions on Vimeo.