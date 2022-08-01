Practice your marksmanship skills, Billings. The 27th Annual Chase Hawks Memorial Association Trap Shoot is set to bring sharpshooters together, both young and old, for a fantastic cause. Prizes galore, and awesome activities are on the slate at the Billings Trap Club.

What is the Chase Hawks Memorial Association?

For those that don't know, the Chase Hawks Memorial Association was founded after the tragic death of 6-year-old Chase Hawks in 1994. The Crisis Fund, which this event directly benefits, helps families in need in Southcentral Montana and Northern Wyoming.

The 27th Annual Chase Hawks Memorial Association Trap Shoot is scheduled for Saturday, August 13th at the Billings Trap Club. A team shoot with randomized teams will begin at 10 a.m., with the winning team receiving brand new shotguns. There will also be a youth shoot sponsored by the Jessey Roods Memorial.

I'm interested! How do I sign up?

You can find entry forms online at the Chase Hawks Memorial Association website or the Billings Trap Club on Wednesday nights. You can also call 406-670-0200 to register. The entry fee for the event is $70.00, however, if you bring your own shotgun shells, the fee is reduced to $55.00. According to a press release from the association, there will be raffles, a silent auction, and 50/50 drawings throughout the tournament.

Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m. on August 13th, at the Billings Trap Club, located at 2499 Lake Elmo Drive in Billings. More information about the event can be found on the event Facebook page, or on the Chase Hawks Memorial Association website

.