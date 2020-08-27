Chase Hawks Pasture Golf Tees Off on September 18

Get your three-person team together for 9 holes of pasture golf fun, on this "hand-mowed, not-so-groomed course," all to benefit Chase Hawks Memorial Association.

Pasture Golf 2020 will be held on Friday, September 18 at the Billings Trap Club, 2499 Lake Elmo Drive. Check-in and lunch begins at 11 a.m., with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start for the 9 hole competition.

Lots of flag prizes will be given away, along with Cowboys Restaurant serving up a cash bar. Entry is $150 for a team of three and will include lunch. Make sure to choose your team wisely because in this competition, three-person teams share three clubs.

Space is limited to the first 20 teams, so sign up early. Winners will be announced immediately after the tournament is completed.

Volunteers will be Needed! Contact Kenzie 406-647-7409 or kenziechma@gmail.com for more information on volunteering and how you can be a part of this exciting event.

CLICK HERE for the Chase Hawks Pasture Golf 2020 Entry Form



Registration forms are due on September 10 and can be mailed to: CHMA Pature Golf, P.O. Box 31333, Billings, MT 59107.

The Chase Hawks Memorial Association is a community of people whose core values are simply those of a good neighbor: integrity and compassion. Integrity – we will be open and honest in all that we do, diligently stewarding resources to maximize impact. Compassion – we are motivated by empathy to alleviate financial obstacles for individuals and families in crisis.