Chair of Montana Democrats on the Current Legislative Session

Robyn Driscoll, a former Montana State legislator, is the current Chair of the Montana Democratic Party.

Driscoll spoke to KGVO News on Friday about the current legislative session; a session in which Democrats are in the minority in both houses, as well as having a Republican governor for the first time in 16 years.

Driscoll said the Democratic Party’s first loyalty is to Montana’s working families and small businesses, subjects for which she says the majority party is only providing lip service.

“We really feel like we've done a lot of heavy lifting while the other party ran on creating jobs, but have really just gone after an agenda that is not about job creation,” said Driscoll. “We're going to remain laser focused on our agenda which is lifting up Montanans, and I guess we'll just have to watch and see. We will always put Montana working families first and I don't feel that that's happening with the other party at all.”

Driscoll said HB 102, the ‘Constitutional Carry’, or ‘Campus Carry’ bill that was recently signed in a ceremony by Governor Gianforte, is not necessary, because firearms are already allowed on state campuses.

“College campuses already allow guns and they always have,” she said. “They have to be in a lock box down with the RA of the dorm. They can't be in the dorm rooms and in my opinion that lends itself to safety, but you’ll still have access so that when you're going hunting, you go you check out your firearm and then you bring it back after your hunting trip and check it back in again.”

Driscoll said dorm rooms can often turn into places where alcohol and parties occur, which is not a safe atmosphere to have a firearm.

“If you were in college you might remember parties in dorm rooms, and lots of fun, and maybe people are drinking a little too much,” she said. “I don't think that drinking and firearms mix well, especially with somebody who has maybe has had too much to drink.”

Several anti-abortion bills have been advancing through the legislature, as well. Driscoll said any decision about an abortion should be between a woman and her physician, not the state legislature.

“Putting the legislature in a doctor's office where personal medical decisions are made?” she asked. “Medical decisions are recommended by a doctor and I see no reason for the legislature to insert itself into that patient-physician relationship.”

Driscoll is due to appear on Talk Back in March, where she will be happy to answer questions from KGVO Radio listeners.