Celebrate the New Year at the Big Horn Resort

Here we are, the final day of 2019. The year is just about over as well as the decade and I'll definitely toast to that! I'm not big on New Year resolutions, but I AM big on parties and the place to be tonight is the Big Horn Resort with the Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers. Tickets and tables are still available and here are all the detail on the party:

Buy tickets online at EventBrite.com (preferred method).

Buy tickets at the door, starting at 7:30 PM. Cash only, ATM on premises.

ATM on premises. Doors open at 7:30

Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers take the stage at 8:30

Special Room rates are available at the Big Horn Resort. Call for details.

18+ to party, 21+ to drink. Full cash bar available.

Light snacks, party favors and a champagne toast are included with your entry.

Come enjoy an elegant evening, saying goodbye to 2019 and ringing in the new decade! Happy New Year!