7 Things to Do Since Fireworks Are Banned in Yellowstone County

The Yellowstone County Board of County Commissioners issued a Stage II Fire restriction, effective today (6/23) until further notice, citing "VERY HIGH to EXTREME" fire danger due to hot, dry, windy conditions in Yellowstone County. The county has been under Stage I restrictions since June 15th.

The resolution is explicitly clear that the ignition of any open fire is not permitted, including your backyard firepit and fireworks. Operating combustion-powered equipment (such as chainsaws) and blasting or welding must be done between 1 am and 1 pm. Motorized vehicles are barred from operating off designated roads and trails and smoking is only permitted at a developed recreation site or "while stopped in an area with at least three feet in diameter that is barren or clean of all flammable materials."

Discharging fireworks was already illegal in Billings city limits.

Not that many people seem to respect the law, but fireworks have always been illegal inside Billings city limits. They are now banned county-wide. That means driving somewhere out in the country to light off pyrotechnics is definitely a big no-no.

I confess that fireworks are traditionally a large part of my family's 4th of July fun. Our neighborhood in Laurel usually sounds like a war zone for at least a week, and my teenage kid was looking forward to blowing his entire paycheck on fireworks this year. Now, not so much.

7 Things You Could Do Instead of Fireworks on the 4th

Spend your firework money on a donation to a pet shelter or animal rescue group.

The 4th of July is hard on pets. Instead of spending $100's on fireworks, take that money and use it for a donation to one of the many animal rescue groups in the area. Oftentimes they can use treats, toys, food or other items. Helping out the dogs and cats might make your kids feel a little better about no fireworks this year.

Leave the fireworks to the pros.

Professional fireworks displays are still happening. In Billings, they'll be lit from MetraPark and Laurel's show takes place at Thompson Park. And let's be honest, no matter how much you spend on consumer fireworks, they'll never compare to what the pros light up.

Have a glowstick dance party.

The 500 piece glowstick package (seen above) is available on Amazon for under $30 and you can find all kinds of fun light-up, flame-free gadgets that are surprisingly inexpensive. Log into your Prime account and order soon to ensure they'll arrive by the 4th. The Dollar Store or local party supply places may carry them too.

Visit Yellowstone National Cemetery or donate to a veterans group.

History.com notes that Americans spend about a billion dollars per year on fireworks. Think of all the good things that money could provide for various Veteran support groups. Many Vets suffer from PTSD and fireworks can sometimes be a trigger. Consider visiting the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel as a way to put freedom into perspective.

Add a backyard pool party to your 4th of July BBQ.

Most kids love fireworks, but they also love water. While cheap pools might be in short supply at box stores this year, you could always improvise with a slip-n-slide or sprinklers. Get creative and make your own little backyard "waterpark."

Visit a state park you've never been to.

Montana has 55 state parks, from Les Mason State Park on Whitefish Lake to Medicine Rock State Park near the South Dakota border, and I bet you haven't visited all of them. Instead of worrying about the lack of fireworks this year, load up the car and hit the road for a 4th of July adventure.

Have a backyard Olympics party.

The Summer Olympics are right around the corner and you can get into the spirit this 4th of July by throwing your own version of the summer games in your backyard. Make teams and play rounds of cornhole, lawn darts, or polo to see who's the champion of backyard sports. Drinking is optional.

Will it kind of suck that you can't light off fireworks this year? In my opinion, yes. I love them. I also completely understand the extreme fire danger and think the decision to implement Stage II Fire Restrictions is warranted. Early risers, pet lovers, and others will appreciate quieter nights for the next ten days too.

