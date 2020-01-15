Cascade Commissioner Briggs at the White House [AUDIO]

Cascade County Commissioner Joe Briggs was at the White House for a major signing ceremony on the phase one China trade deal Wednesday.

He joined us LIVE on the radio from Senator Steve Daines' office just before heading over to the White House.

I mentioned to Commissioner Briggs that President Trump's trade tactics appear to be paying off.

Briggs: I think they definitely are. We're working with a situation like China, Japan. You gotta trade tough with those guys, they're tough traders. So if you walk in to start with, without a position of authority and without having any ability to leverage them you're not gonna be able to get anywhere.

Briggs then cited other agreements President Trump brokered with Japan and the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement as examples. Briggs says this is huge for American agriculture and America in general.

Here's more of our conversation: