Carbon County Event Highlights the Lindell Symposium

You've likely heard of "The My Pillow Guy" Mike Lindell. You also likely heard that he hosted a big cybersecurity symposium in South Dakota that was focused on the 2020 presidential election.

We got a chance to hear from a couple of the Montana lawmakers who attended that symposium. Rep. Jerry Schillinger (R-Circle) and Rep. Brad Tschida (R-Missoula) both called in to the statewide radio talk show "Montana Talks" with Aaron Flint.

If you want to hear more about that event, in likely even greater detail than what we had time for on the radio- you'll want to join our friends in Carbon County, Montana.

We got a note from Cynthia Marble who is the President of the Carbon County Republican Women in Red Lodge. They are hosting a picnic on Sunday August, 29th at 1:30 pm. The picnic will be at the Red Lodge Lions Park.

Here's more from Cynthia: