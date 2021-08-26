Carbon County Event Highlights the Lindell Symposium

You've likely heard of "The My Pillow Guy" Mike Lindell. You also likely heard that he hosted a big cybersecurity symposium in South Dakota that was focused on the 2020 presidential election.

We got a chance to hear from a couple of the Montana lawmakers who attended that symposium. Rep. Jerry Schillinger (R-Circle) and Rep. Brad Tschida (R-Missoula) both called in to the statewide radio talk show "Montana Talks" with Aaron Flint.

If you want to hear more about that event, in likely even greater detail than what we had time for on the radio- you'll want to join our friends in Carbon County, Montana.

We got a note from Cynthia Marble who is the President of the Carbon County Republican Women in Red Lodge. They are hosting a picnic on Sunday August, 29th at 1:30 pm. The picnic will be at the Red Lodge Lions Park.

Here's more from Cynthia:

Our featured speakers for the picnic this Sunday will be the Montana legislators who attended the Cyber Symposium in South Dakota last week. As you know,  they were exposed to how the Dominion voting machine fraud is being uncovered, thanks to the powerful work of Mike Lindell. The media has since been frantically attempting to paint Mike as a buffoon. In Colorado the office of the last conservative County Clerk, Tina Peters, was raided by the CO Sec. of State's minions while Tina flew to South Dakota to speak at the Symposium on her county's fraudulent  Dominion voting machines. The Left is fearful and reactive as the fraud is being revealed, case by case, slowly but surely uncovering perhaps the biggest crime in modern American times. You are invited to come and hear for yourself from our own elected representatives in Montana, the work being done and the work needed to secure our right to free and fair elections. If we don't rectify the fraud that occurred in 2020, we will not have fair elections in the future.

