Car-Truck Crash Wednesday

A two-vehicle crash on N. 27th St. shortly after 9:45 p.m. brought out first responder on Wednesday. KTVQ.com reports that a pickup headed southbound on 27th Street rear-ended a small sedan at the intersection of 27th Street and 11th Avenue. The pickup pushed the car about halfway down the block where both came to a stop in the northbound lane in front of the Rimview Inn.

Several people reportedly ran from the scene. One intoxicated male, who ran from the truck, was apprehended. It is not known if he was the driver. The two women in the car were uninjured. A witness estimated the pickup was going about 70 mph before the collision occurred. The pickup was involved in a pursuit shortly before the crash when it almost sideswiped a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks vehicle in the Heights.